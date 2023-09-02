Watch Now
Heating up for Labor Day Weekend

Posted at 5:27 AM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 06:33:42-04

Warm Holiday Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, turning Mostly Sunny | High: 92 | SE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 69 | S 1-6
Sunday: Partly Cloudy | High: 93 | S 2-7

In-Depth:

It's Labor Day Weekend and Mother Nature appears to be providing great (but warm) weather for outdoor activities!

Whether it's hanging out at the lake, going to the pool, or enjoying some football the weather all holiday weekend, and into the first part of next week looks warm and nice overall. There is a slight chance early next week of a scattered shower or storm, mainly east of the Tennessee River. Otherwise, if you want to wash your car you are in great shape.

