Heat and Humidity Rising for the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 20% Rain/Storm Chance|High: 88| S-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy | Low: 69 | S-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Spotty Showers/Storms |High: 90| SW-5

SUMMARY:

The break in the humidity levels we've enjoyed this week is coming to an end. With more moisture, a few hit or miss showers or storms are possible today and tomorrow. Sunday, high pressure builds in pushing highs to the mid 90s.