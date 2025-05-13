Heating up the next few days, but rain & storm chances continue (5.13.25)

Our First 90° Day Possible This Week, Storm 5 Alert Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms Early |

Low: 62|S-5

Tomorrow: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Possible|

High: 84|S 5-10

Thursday: Pt. Cloudy, Storm Ch. Late Thur Night |High: 90|SW 10-15

In Depth:

The upper level cutoff low that has drifted across the south land for

the past several days is starting to move away from us. it still brought

us scattered showers and thunderstorms today. As the low pulls out,

it'll heat up into the 80s the rest of the week. We could see our first

90 degree day of the year Thursday.

While our rain chances will decrease for a day or two, another system

will move toward us by late Thursday night into Friday. This will bring a

chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. We have issued a Storm 5

Alert. For now, wind, hail and heavy downpours are the primary threats,

but we can't rule out a quick spin up tornado. Stay tuned to the Storm 5

Weather team for more details.