Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heating up the next few days, but rain & storm chances continue (5.13.25)

Posted
and last updated

Our First 90° Day Possible This Week, Storm 5 Alert Friday

Forecast:
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms Early |
Low: 62|S-5
Tomorrow: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Possible|
High: 84|S 5-10
Thursday: Pt. Cloudy, Storm Ch. Late Thur Night |High: 90|SW 10-15

In Depth:
The upper level cutoff low that has drifted across the south land for
the past several days is starting to move away from us. it still brought
us scattered showers and thunderstorms today. As the low pulls out,
it'll heat up into the 80s the rest of the week. We could see our first
90 degree day of the year Thursday.

While our rain chances will decrease for a day or two, another system
will move toward us by late Thursday night into Friday. This will bring a
chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. We have issued a Storm 5
Alert. For now, wind, hail and heavy downpours are the primary threats,
but we can't rule out a quick spin up tornado. Stay tuned to the Storm 5
Weather team for more details.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk