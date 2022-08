Beautiful skies and comfortable temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny|High: 86|N-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 61 | N-5

In Depth:

Get ready for a beautiful day! Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 80s and they will feel face value!!

Overnight, mostly clear skies and light winds will lead to a cool Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be filled with sunshine and less humid air.

Below-average conditions continue into next week.