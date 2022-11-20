Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Highs about 20 degrees below normal for Sunday

wx graphic
WTVF
wx graphic
Posted at 5:29 AM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 06:45:16-05

Chilly Today, Milder by Thanksgiving

Forecast
Today: Sunny & Cold | High: 40 | N 3-8
Tonight: Clear & Cold | Low: 24 | ESE 0-5
Monday: Sunny Start, Turning Partly Cloudy | High: 52 | S 3-8

In Depth:
Temperatures today will be a few degrees colder thanks to another cold front that moved through overnight. High will be about 20 degrees colder than average, toping out around 40 degrees, with lows tonight between 10-20 degrees below normal.

wx graphic

Looking ahead to the holiday week, a warming trend begins Monday with seasonal temperatures by Thanksgiving. But, rain chances return Thanksgiving night into Black Friday.

wx graphic

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018