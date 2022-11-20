Highs about 20 degrees below normal for Sunday

Chilly Today, Milder by Thanksgiving

Forecast

Today: Sunny & Cold | High: 40 | N 3-8

Tonight: Clear & Cold | Low: 24 | ESE 0-5

Monday: Sunny Start, Turning Partly Cloudy | High: 52 | S 3-8

In Depth:

Temperatures today will be a few degrees colder thanks to another cold front that moved through overnight. High will be about 20 degrees colder than average, toping out around 40 degrees, with lows tonight between 10-20 degrees below normal.

WTVF

Looking ahead to the holiday week, a warming trend begins Monday with seasonal temperatures by Thanksgiving. But, rain chances return Thanksgiving night into Black Friday.