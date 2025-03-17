Highs near 60 today & in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow (3.17.25)

Sunny St. Patrick's Day!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 60| NW-5

Tonight: Clear, Chilly |Low: 41| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny, Few PM Clouds, Breezy |High: 77| S 15-20,

Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

It'll be sunny for all of the St. Patrick's Day events. Highs will be

close to our normal high of 63.

Tomorrow, highs will warm to the mid to upper 70s, but it'll be breezy.

Gusts will reach 20-25 mph.

It'll be warm and windy Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will bring

showers and a few thunderstorms by evening. A couple of those storms

could be strong to severe. This system won't be a repeat of what we

saw Saturday.