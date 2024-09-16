Highs near 90° most of the week (9.16.24)

Highs Above Normal This Week, Mainly Dry
Forecast:
Today: Becoming Mo. Sunny, Spotty Shower West |High: 89| NE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 61| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Shower Ch. East|High: 86| NE 5-10
In Depth:
Our average high today is 84 degrees. Afternoon temperatures
will be above that for most of the week. A shower or two is possible
today in our western areas and along the Plateau tomorrow.
Most of us will be dry all week.
Highs will flirt will 90 degrees most of the week.
While many locations west of I-65 received hefty rainfall from what was
left of Francine over the weekend, the amounts were much lighter and
disappointing for many east of I-65.