Hot and humid conditions for your weekend (7-13-24)

More Hot Weather Through the Weekend, Will We Hit 100°?

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, 10% Chc for Pop-Up Storm | High: 97 | VRB 1-6

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Somewhat Muggy | Low: 74 | S 0-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Humid, 10% Chc for Pop-up Storm | High: 97 | SW 1-6

In Depth:

The heat wave remains the story for the weekend with highs flirting with triple digits. While a few pop-up storms cannot be ruled out over the weekend, our next decent chance for showers and storms will come by the middle of next week. Until then you can expect humid conditions.