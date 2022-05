Storms Sunday Night, Slightly Cooler by Monday

Forecast:

Today: 20% Chc. for Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 89 | VRB 1-6

Tonight: 60% Chc. for Storms | Low: 65 | NNW 1-6

Monday: Becoming Mostly Sunny | High: 82 | NNW 5-10

Sunday during the afternoon a stray shower or storm is possible with a better chance for rain/storms late Sunday into Monday morning. One or two storms could be strong tonight with damaging wind the main concern.