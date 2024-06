Sunny, Hot But Not As Humid

Forecast:

Today: Patchy AM Fog, Sunny |High: 94| N-5

Tonight: Clear |Low: 70 | NE-5 to Lt/Var

Tomorrow: Sunny, Hot |High: 97

In Depth:

More hot weather is on tap for us this week! Today, the humidity

levels will be down just a bit thanks to a cold front that has

moved to our south. Another front will bring more chances for

scattered showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday.