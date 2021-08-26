Hot, few showers & thunderstorms developing

Hot & Humid; Heat Advisory for Part of Western Kentucky

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms |High: 95, Heat Index: 97-103|SE-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Early Evening Storms| Low: 74 | SE-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch. |High: 93| S 5-10

Details:

Our hot weather continues today with the heat index between 97-102 degrees in most areas. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will be trimmed to the lower 90s this weekend with a few afternoon showers & storms possible.