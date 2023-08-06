Hot & Humid (08.06.23)

Possible Strong / Severe Storms

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms: 40% |92| SW 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Storms 50% Low: 74| SW 5

In-Depth:

High temperatures today will climb into the lower 90s with heat index values near 100. In addition to heat and humidity, scattered storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. Be weather aware, as some of these storms could produce damaging gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours. A frontal boundary will pass late Sunday night into Monday ushering in some slightly cooler air for next week!