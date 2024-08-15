Hot & Humid (08.15.24)

Dry Today, Rainy Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, 20% Ch. Rain Late Day |High: 94| S 5-10

Tonight: Showers & Storms |Low: 74| Breezy

In Depth:

The heat and humidity are vibrant. Afternoon temperatures will feel like 97-100 degrees.

Our best chance for rain arrives Friday morning and will linger through the afternoon hours. The severe threat is low, but not no. Main concern damaging wind gusts and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Saturday morning will start out with a Splash Alert.. With another chance Saturday night into early Sunday.

Monday will be dry and breathable.