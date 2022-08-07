Watch Now
Hot, Humid, and Afternoon Storms for your Sunday

Posted at 5:15 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 06:53:35-04

Scattered Storm Chances

Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms | High: 92 | SSW 2-7
Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 73 | S 0-5
Monday: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms | High: 91 | S 5-10

In-Depth:

Persistent rain chances and sweltering humidity continue today. If you are heading to the Music City Grand Prix it is recommended you bring a poncho just in case storms once again pop-up over the race. Indy Car keeps racing in rain, but does call a delay if there is lightning.

Folks that do see rain this weekend can expect some heavy downpours from any pop-up storms. Isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out with pop-up storms, as well as some strong wind. Again, these are pop-up storms so while some folks will see a lot of rain there will also be some folks who won't get a drop of rain.

As kids head back to school Monday the hot & humid pattern will continue with pop-up storms in the afternoon.

