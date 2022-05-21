Hot & Humid Saturday

Hot Saturday, Few Storms Possible Tonight

Forecast:

Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Hot, Record High 94 | High: 92| SSW 10-15

Tonight: Sct'd Showers & Storms | Low: 68 | S 5-15

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers | High: 79 | W 5-10

Details:

Those with plans during the day should be in good shape, but the rain and storm chances will increase Saturday night as a cold front arrives. While most of the storms should be below severe limits, a couple of them could be strong. Some of the showers and storms will linger into Sunday with highs dropping to around 80.