Hot & Humid Saturday

Posted at 5:29 AM, May 21, 2022
Hot Saturday, Few Storms Possible Tonight

Forecast:
Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Hot, Record High 94 | High: 92| SSW 10-15
Tonight: Sct'd Showers & Storms | Low: 68 | S 5-15
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers | High: 79 | W 5-10

Details:
Those with plans during the day should be in good shape, but the rain and storm chances will increase Saturday night as a cold front arrives. While most of the storms should be below severe limits, a couple of them could be strong. Some of the showers and storms will linger into Sunday with highs dropping to around 80.

