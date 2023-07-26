Hot & humid, stray storm or two(7.26.23)

Hot & Humid with a Thunderstorm or Two Possible
Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid, 20% Shower/Storm Chance|High: 95| SW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm Possible
Low: 76| SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Stray Storm Ch.|High: 97,
Heat Index Near 105| SW 5-10
In Depth:
Get ready for more heat and humidity for the rest
of the week. Highs will be between 95 and 100
degrees with the heat index topping 100.
With this building heat, some of our Kentucky counties
have already been put under heat advisories for Thursday, Friday
and Saturday. We'll watch to see if those advisories are expanded
into more of our region, including the mid-state.