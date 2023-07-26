Hot & humid, stray storm or two(7.26.23)

Hot & Humid with a Thunderstorm or Two Possible

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, 20% Shower/Storm Chance|High: 95| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm Possible

Low: 76| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Stray Storm Ch.|High: 97,

Heat Index Near 105| SW 5-10

In Depth:

Get ready for more heat and humidity for the rest

of the week. Highs will be between 95 and 100

degrees with the heat index topping 100.

With this building heat, some of our Kentucky counties

have already been put under heat advisories for Thursday, Friday

and Saturday. We'll watch to see if those advisories are expanded

into more of our region, including the mid-state.