Hot & humid this weekend, Ida brings rain chances next week

Hot & Humid; Heat Advisory for Part of Western Kentucky

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Pop-up Storms |High: 93, Heat Index: 95-100|SE 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Early Evening Storms| Low: 74 | SE-5-10

Sunday: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Pop-up Storms |High: 92| S 5-10

Details: Our hot weather continues for the weekend with the heat index between 95-100 degrees in most areas. A few pop-up storms during the afternoon both today and Sunday can't be ruled out. All eyes are on Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and impacts we could see here in the Mid-State next week. After Ida makes landfall late Sunday on the coastline of Louisiana, the system will move towards our area by Monday night. Heavy rainfall seems likely through Wednesday with 2-4" of rainfall possible. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for updates to the forecast!

