Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot & Humid Weather Returns (09.04.23)

Hot &amp; humid weather returns: Monday, September 4, 2023
Posted at 4:26 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 06:43:42-04

Forecast:

Labor Day:  Partly Cloudy, A Stray Shower: 10% |94| S 6
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Low: 70| S 5

In-Depth:
A ridge of high pressure is back for Labor Day, keeping conditions mostly dry, but warm. Highs today and tomorrow will climb into the low to mid-90s.

A stray shower is possible in our Western Counties on Monday, but the majority will remain dry.

Conditions remain dry until Thursday with the arrival of a frontal boundary. Besides a few showers, the front will bring the return of some more seasonable temperatures by next weekend!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018