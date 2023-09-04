Hot & Humid Weather Returns (09.04.23)

Forecast:
Labor Day: Partly Cloudy, A Stray Shower: 10% |94| S 6
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Low: 70| S 5
In-Depth:
A ridge of high pressure is back for Labor Day, keeping conditions mostly dry, but warm. Highs today and tomorrow will climb into the low to mid-90s.
A stray shower is possible in our Western Counties on Monday, but the majority will remain dry.
Conditions remain dry until Thursday with the arrival of a frontal boundary. Besides a few showers, the front will bring the return of some more seasonable temperatures by next weekend!