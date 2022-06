'Yay! More Heat'... Said No One in Nashville

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Hot |High: 97 | S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Mild | Low: 77 | S 2-7

Sunday: Sun & Clouds, Sct'd Afternoon Storms | High: 95 | WSW 5-10

IN-DEPTH:

Hot temperatures are the story for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s both days. Sunday, we are watching a cold front that will bring chances for scattered thunderstorms. Behind the front we will start next week with lower humidity and highs in the 80s!