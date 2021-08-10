Watch
Hot & humid with a few showers & storms developing

Posted at 5:43 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 06:55:04-04

Humid Week with Scattered Showers & Storms
Heat Advisory for all of W. TN Until 8 PM Thursday & 11 AM-8PM Today in Western KY

Today: Hot & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 91, Heat Index: 99-105 | S 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Chance| Low: 76 | S 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 96,Heat Index: 102-107 | SW 5-10

Look for the heat and humidity to build this week. This will help spark scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this week. A storm or two could be on the strong side.

