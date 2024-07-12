Watch Now
Hot through the weekend and into early next week (7.12.24)

Hot through the weekend: Friday, July 12, 2024
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jul 12, 2024

More Hot Weather Through the Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 96| Lt & Var then N-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 73| N-5 the Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid |High: 97| NE to NW-5

In Depth:
Our heat wave will continue through the weekend. While
most areas will be dry, a short wave may help to spark a shower
or thunderstorm in our northwest corner this afternoon.
Afternoon highs will flirt with 100 during the next 5 days.

With the heat, the Weekend Planner has several things that you can do
indoors.

