Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Humid and stormy conditions Father's Day Weekend

Posted

Unsettled Weekend Pattern

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 84 | SSW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Muggy, Isolated Storm Chc | Low: 69 | WSW 1-6

Father's Day: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, 40% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 85 | WNW 2-7

In Depth:

Humid conditions with scattered storms will be the story for this Father's Day Weekend. Storms will become widespread in coverage in the afternoon and early evening hours thanks to daytime heating. The forecasted rainfall will add to are already large surplus of rain for 2025.

2020 Rainfall this month.png

If you were hoping for a break over the next five days you are out of luck as this pattern is in no rush to move out.

HENRY Next 5 Days RAIN - EDIT.png

If you planned to do some grilling with Dad for Father's Day, have a back up plan indoors as scattered showers and storms could put a damper on things Sunday.

2020 Event Planner 3.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk