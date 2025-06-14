Humid and stormy conditions Father's Day Weekend

Unsettled Weekend Pattern

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 84 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Muggy, Isolated Storm Chc | Low: 69 | WSW 1-6

Father's Day: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, 40% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 85 | WNW 2-7

In Depth:

Humid conditions with scattered storms will be the story for this Father's Day Weekend. Storms will become widespread in coverage in the afternoon and early evening hours thanks to daytime heating. The forecasted rainfall will add to are already large surplus of rain for 2025.

If you were hoping for a break over the next five days you are out of luck as this pattern is in no rush to move out.

If you planned to do some grilling with Dad for Father's Day, have a back up plan indoors as scattered showers and storms could put a damper on things Sunday.