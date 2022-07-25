Hot & Humid, Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 92| SW-5

Tonight: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|Low: 75| SW to S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 94| SW 5-10

In Depth:

The 90 degree heat will continue today for most of us with upper 80s along the plateau. With the high humidity levels, we'll still see the heat index around the 100 degree mark.

This means the heat advisory is now only out for West Tennessee today where they expect to see the heat index top 105 degrees for several hours this afternoon.

Our chances for rain and thunderstorms will increase this week. Today, a few storms may have locally heavy downpours. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center has put most of the region under a level one risk for strong to severe storms tomorrow. The primary threats will be locally damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours.