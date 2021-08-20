Watch
Humid with scattered showers and storms

Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Aug 20, 2021
Humid, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 88 | SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Rain & Storm Ch. |Low: 72| S-5
Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 87|
The weather story remains the same for today and tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Where is does rain, some downpours are possible. Heading into Sunday, high pressure starts to build our way. This will lower rain chances for the end of the weekend, and those rain chances drop even more to start next week.

