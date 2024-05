Some Sunshine Moves in for Memorial Day

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Clouds, 20% Shower Chance |High: 84| W 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 61 | W 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 85| W to NW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

After several days with stormy weather, it'll be calmer for us

for Memorial Day. While a shower or two can't be ruled out,

most locations will be dry with seasonal temperatures.