Chance for Showers Today with More Widespread Rain Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, 40% Shower Chance |High: 73| SE to S 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, 80% Shower Ch. |Low: 47| N 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Shower Chance, Mainly East of I-65 then Clouds

Decrease |High: 58| N 10-20, Gusts: 30 mph