Increasing rain chances today (12-16-21)

Mild & Breezy with Increasing Rain Chances
Forecast:
Today: Mild, Breezy, PM Rain & Storm Ch., AM Shower Possible |High: 69|
S 10-20, Gusts 25-30 mph
Tonight: Area Rain, Few Storms |Low: 57| NW to NE 5-10, Gusts-25
Tomorrow: Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 69| S 5-15
Details:
Rain returns late today with a few rumbles possible. On and off rain chances will continue Friday and Saturday before
a potent cold front finally swings through. Temperatures will stay mild until the front comes through Saturday then temperatures
will tumble back to December reality for the rest of the weekend.