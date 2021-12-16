Increasing rain chances today (12-16-21)

Mild & Breezy with Increasing Rain Chances

Forecast:

Today: Mild, Breezy, PM Rain & Storm Ch., AM Shower Possible |High: 69|

S 10-20, Gusts 25-30 mph

Tonight: Area Rain, Few Storms |Low: 57| NW to NE 5-10, Gusts-25

Tomorrow: Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 69| S 5-15

Details:

Rain returns late today with a few rumbles possible. On and off rain chances will continue Friday and Saturday before

a potent cold front finally swings through. Temperatures will stay mild until the front comes through Saturday then temperatures

will tumble back to December reality for the rest of the weekend.

