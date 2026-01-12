January 12, 2026: Sunny today & tomorrow, showers may end with snow showers Wednesday

Sunny Start to the Week, Showers May End With Snow Showers Wed.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 49| SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 30| SW-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 59|SW 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

In Depth:

Our morning started with temperatures in the 20s. A few spots

dropped to the teens. By afternoon, highs will push around the

50 degree mark which is close to our average of 49°.

Tomorrow, we'll warm to the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly sunny

skies. Then, we'll watch for showers to arrive Wednesday. Those showers

may end with snow showers. There may be some light accumulations

along the Plateau, an inch or less.