January 13, 2026: From Spring-like Warmth to Winter Chill

Warmest Day of The Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 60|SW 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

Tonight: Clouds Increase, Showers Move In |Low: 50| W 5-15, Gust: 25 mph

In Depth:

Sunshine is back, and so is the warmth. Southerly winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph, helping temperatures climb into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Changes arrive Wednesday as the next system moves into the area. We’ll start the day with light rain showers and temperatures in the 40s.

Colder air will follow as the rain pushes east through the afternoon and evening, with a few snowflakes mixing in over the plateau. No major impacts are expected, with minimal accumulations ranging from a dusting to around 1/4 inch in eastern areas as models continue to trend drier.

Wednesday into Thursday, much colder air settles in. Temperatures drop into the lower 20s by Thursday morning, and breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the teens or even single digits in spots. Winds stay strong through the day, keeping feels-like temperatures in the 20s through Thursday afternoon.

This weekend, another blast of cold air will move into the region, dropping Sunday afternoon highs into the low 30s and making it feel more like the 20s.