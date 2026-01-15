Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
January 15, 2026: Bright Skies, Brutal Cold

Sunshine With a Side of Arctic Chill

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny, Cold |High: 34| NW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 26| S 5-10

In Depth:
Sunshine returns, but it won’t bring much warmth. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 20s, and regardless of the actual temperature, it will feel like the teens and 20s all day long.

Tomorrow, winds will shift out of the south, allowing for a more seasonal afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday night into Saturday morning, rain will move in, and as temperatures drop, precipitation will transition to wet snow. This looks to be a low-impact event, with accumulations anticipated to be less than an inch across the plateau. Locations along the KY/TN state line could see a light dusting up to 0.25 inches.

Saturday highs will struggle to hit 40, and Sunday... well, we’re back to highs in the low 30s, feeling like the 20s.

