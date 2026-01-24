Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
82  WX Alerts 22  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

January 24, 2026: Winter Storm Warning until 6pm Sunday

Posted
and last updated

Winter Storm Warning Until Sun. 6pm
Ice Storm Warning for Several of Our Southwestern Counties

Forecast:
Today: Very Cold, Area Snow Showers, Transitioning to Freezing Rain/Sleet|
High: 27| NE 10-15
Tonight: Freezing Rain/Sleet with Snow Showers |Low: 24| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Freezing Rain to Sleet and Snow Showers |High: 29|N 5-10

In Depth:
Winter Storm Warning cover mos of Tennessee and Kentucky. Several
counties are under Ice Storm Warning. They are in effect until 6pm Sunday.

Over 50% of the country is under winter weather alerts.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.