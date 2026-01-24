January 24, 2026: Winter Storm Warning until 6pm Sunday

Winter Storm Warning Until Sun. 6pm
Ice Storm Warning for Several of Our Southwestern Counties
Forecast:
Today: Very Cold, Area Snow Showers, Transitioning to Freezing Rain/Sleet|
High: 27| NE 10-15
Tonight: Freezing Rain/Sleet with Snow Showers |Low: 24| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Freezing Rain to Sleet and Snow Showers |High: 29|N 5-10
In Depth:
Winter Storm Warning cover mos of Tennessee and Kentucky. Several
counties are under Ice Storm Warning. They are in effect until 6pm Sunday.
Over 50% of the country is under winter weather alerts.