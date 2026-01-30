January 30, 2026: Scattered snow showers & flurries, Winter Weather Advisory for the Plateau

Winter Weather Advisory for the Plateau from Noon Fri to Noon Sat

Cold Weather Adv. the Entire Area From Tonight to Midday Monday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Snow Showers & Flurries |High: 31| N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat Snow Showers & Flurries|Low: 11,

Wind Chills Below Zero |N 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

Tomorrow: Very Cold, Mo. Cloudy, AM Flurries |High: 20,

Wind Chills Below Zero at Times |N 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

Mostly cloud skies are on tap as snow showers and

flurries move into the area today and tonight. This has prompted

a Winter Weather Advisory for the Plateau counties.

The metro area could see a dusting with areas to the east seeing

an inch of snow. Higher elevations on the Plateau could see an

inch and half to two inches.

If you have travel plans, East Tennessee and nearby states are under

a Winter Storm Warning.

With another shot of Arctic air on the way, our entire area will be

under a Cold Weather Advisory. For most of us, it starts at midnight

tonight until noon Monday.