January 5, 2026: Mild temperatures this week

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Monday, January 5, 2026
Warming Temperatures for the Work Week

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 63| SW 5-10
Tonight: Increasing Clouds |Low: 48| SW 5-10, Gust: 20 mph
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, Slight Shower Ch.|
High: 62| SW 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

In Depth:
We'll see warmer than normal temperatures for the first work week
of the New Year. We'll see highs around 70 degrees a couple of days.

A strong cold front will move our way Friday. This will bring a chance
for rain and thunderstorms. We'll watch this because some strongs
may be strong to severe. Behind the front, highs will be colder this
weekend.

