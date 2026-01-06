Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
January 6, 2026: Cloudy, Breezy, & Warm

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Another Warm Day Ahead

Forecast:
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers| High: 67| SW 10-15, Gust: 25 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 46| Light

In Depth:
This morning, we’re starting out with temperatures we would typically end the day with! Yes, afternoon highs usually average around 49 degrees. Despite the cloud cover, highs this afternoon will soar into the mid to upper 60s, accompanied by gusty southerly winds. Most of us will stay dry through the day... However, we can’t rule out a brief shower.

Wednesday will be “cooler,” but still unseasonably warm, with highs returning to the low 60s.

Rain chances increase Thursday into Friday ahead of our next strong cold front. We are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted areas west of I-65. We’ll continue to refine the timing and impacts of this system as we get closer.

Seasonal conditions return next week.

