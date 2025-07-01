July 1, 2025: Showers Today, Sunshine Tomorrow

Cold Front Sparks Showers / Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy Start| Scat. Showers & Storms, Clouds Decrease PM for the Western Half of the Area |High: 89| W 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 69| N 5-10

In Depth:

Today, a cold front (or should we say "cool"?) will move across the area, bringing showers and storms. This won't be a washout, and the severe threat is low to none. However, you may notice some heavy downpours and gusty winds.

The system should move out around sunset.

Tomorrow will be less humid and more seasonal, with afternoon highs reaching around 90 degrees.

Independence Day will be hot & humid.