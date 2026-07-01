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July 1, 2026: Dangerous heat wave continues through at least Friday

Dangerous heat wave continues through at least Friday
Lelan Statom morning weather: Wed., July 1, 2026
Posted
and last updated

Extreme Heat Warning Until Friday for the Mid-State & Kentucky
Heat Advisory for West & East TN, Cumberland Plateau

Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid, 20% Shower & Storm Chance|High: 99, Heat Index: 105-112|SE-5
Tonight: Warm & Muggy, Isolated Shower & Storm Early |Low: 78| SE-5 then Light and Variable
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, 40% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 98, Heat Index: 105-112|NE-5

In Depth:
The high pressure heat dome will continue to dominate the weather for the eastern half of the country. Afternoon highs will continue to reach the mid to upper 90s with the heat index reaching from 105 to over 110 degrees. For now, the entire area remains under heat alerts through at least Friday evening.

We'll start to see enough instability for a few shower & thunderstorms to develop. A couple of those could be strong to severe. The primary threats are damaging winds and locally heavy downpours.

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