July 10, 2025: Humid Days Continue with Scattered Storms

Unsettled Weather Continues

Forecast:

Thursday: Pt. Cloudy, Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 90 | W 1-6

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early then Patchy Fog | Low: 72 | Light

In Depth:

The weather pattern for the Mid-South will remain the same for the rest of the week and into the weekend. It'll stay humid with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. High pressure in the Gulf is helping to bring in moist, tropical air.

That along with a stalled boundary are the perfect ingredients for humid conditions with summertime pop-up storms. Like the precious days, not everyone will receive rain. Those that day, anticipate heavy downpours (possible localized flooding), cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds. This will not be a complete washout, in fact, coverage will be slightly lower than yesterday afternoon.

We have talked a lot about Nashville being close to 10" above average.. However, that is not the case everywhere. In fact, Crossville is lightly below the average amount.

Temperatures will slowly climb into next week, with afternoon highs feeling like the triple digits.