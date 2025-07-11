Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
July 11, 2025: Hot & humid weekend with scattered showers & storms

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: July 11, 2025
Hot & Humid Weekend Ahead with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 93
SW-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Isolated Storm Early |Low: 72| SW-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 93,
Heat Index: 100-106 |SW 5-10

In Depth:
Our weather story will remain the same through the weekend. We'll
see highs in the mid to low 90s for most locations with scattered
showers & thunderstorms developing.

Here's the Weekend Planner for our area.

