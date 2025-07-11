July 11, 2025: Hot & humid weekend with scattered showers & storms

Hot & Humid Weekend Ahead with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 93

SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Isolated Storm Early |Low: 72| SW-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 93,

Heat Index: 100-106 |SW 5-10

In Depth:

Our weather story will remain the same through the weekend. We'll

see highs in the mid to low 90s for most locations with scattered

showers & thunderstorms developing.

Here's the Weekend Planner for our area.