July 11, 2026: Storm 5 Alert continues this weekend along with a Flood Watch

Storm 5 Alert Continues This Weekend, Flood Watch Through Sunday Night

Forecast:

Today: Humid w/ Sct'd Strong to Severe Storms, Storm 5 Alert / Flood Watch | High: 88 | SW 5-15

Tonight: Spotty Storms Possible | Low: 71 | WSW 5-10

Sunday: Humid w/ Sct'd, Storm 5 Alert w/ a Flood Watch until 6pm | High: 82 | W 5-10

In Depth:

A Flood Watch remains in effect for nearly the entire region through Sunday evening as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms could bring several additional inches of rainfall.

Some storms may produce torrential downpours, leading to rapid flooding of low-lying areas, creeks, and roadways. If you encounter a flooded road, remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown.

WTVF

WTVF

In addition to the flooding threat, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area under a Level 2 out of 5 (Slight Risk) for severe storms. The primary hazards today include heavy rainfall capable of causing flooding, damaging wind gusts, and frequent lightning.

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

It's important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, especially when lightning is nearby. While many people may be heading to the pool or lake this weekend, those activities can quickly become dangerous if thunderstorms develop.

One easy way to stay informed is by subscribing to Storm 5 WeatherCall. In addition to receiving severe weather alerts, subscribers get text notifications whenever lightning is detected within 10 miles of their location.

To learn more or sign up, visit NewsChannel5.com/WeatherCall or scan the QR code below.