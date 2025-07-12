July 12, 2025: More heat, humidity, and pop-up storms for the Mid-South

Hot & Humid with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid, & a 40% Chc. for Storms | High: 94 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 74 | SW 1-6

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Chance | High: 93, Heat Index: 100-106 |SW 1-6

In Depth:

Our stagnant pattern of heat, humidity, and summertime storms continues for your weekend. It's possible for any storms that pop-up this afternoon that one or two could reach severe limits with winds in excess of 60mph. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area under a 1 out of 5 risk for a severe storm or two Saturday.

The hot temperatures continue through the weekend and into next week. Average high for this time of year is 91, but temperatures will be in the mid 90s over the next five days. If we can give you some good news during this heat wave it's that we do not expect to break any record highs.

When you factor in the humidity over the next week heat indices (feels like temps) will be over 100!