July 12, 2026: Storm 5 Alert and Flood Watch continue until 6pm

Storm 5 Alert, Flood Watch until 6:00 This Evening

Forecast:

Today: Humid w/ Sct'd, Storm 5 Alert w/ a Flood Watch until 6pm | High: 82 | WSW 5-10

Tonight: Spotty Showers, Iso. Storm or Two Poss. | Low: 70 | N 5-10

In Depth:

We’re now 12 days into July, and rainfall is running nearly an inch above average for the month. But despite the soaking rain we've seen over the past week, we're still well behind our normal rainfall total for the year.

WTVF

More showers and thunderstorms are expected today. While we’re not anticipating as many severe storms as we saw on Saturday, the Flood Watch and Storm 5 Alert remain in effect until 6pm. Heavy downpours could once again lead to localized flooding, especially in areas that have already picked up significant rainfall.

WTVF

WTVF