July 13, 2025: Heat, humidity, and pop-up storms continue

Hot & Humid with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid, & a 40% Chc. for Storms | High: 93 | SW 3-8

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog, 20% Chc for a Shower/Storm | Low: 73 | SW 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance | High: 93 | SW 2-7

In Depth:

Same story, different day when it comes to your forecast. Hot and humid conditions will continue with afternoon showers and storms popping up. The next five days will see no change with mid 90s for highs and heat indices between 102-106.

WTVF