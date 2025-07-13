Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

July 13, 2025: Heat, humidity, and pop-up storms continue

Posted
and last updated

Hot & Humid with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid, & a 40% Chc. for Storms | High: 93 | SW 3-8

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog, 20% Chc for a Shower/Storm | Low: 73 | SW 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance | High: 93 | SW 2-7

In Depth:

Same story, different day when it comes to your forecast. Hot and humid conditions will continue with afternoon showers and storms popping up. The next five days will see no change with mid 90s for highs and heat indices between 102-106.

HENRY Next 5 Days.png
HENRY HEAT INDEX Next 5 Days - EDIT.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk