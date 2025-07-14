July 14, 2025: Seasonal Afternoon Showers / Storms

Hot, Humid, with Scattered Storms

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance | High: 93 | SW 2-7

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog, 20% Chc for a Shower/Storm | Low: 73 | SW 0-5

In Depth:

The summertime pop-up shower and thunderstorm pattern continues! I realize this can make planning outdoor activities frustrating, but don’t let it steal your joy or your plans. These showers and storms don’t take up the entire day. Yes, you might need to head inside for a little bit, but the majority of your day will be dry... and HOT!

When some of these storms pop, some could turn strong / severe. Main concern(s): damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

The 'driest' day is expected to be tomorrow, don't get me wrong, we will still have a few popup showers / storms.. but it will not be as widespread as previous days. Tuesday afternoon highs will top out in the mid-90s.

More scattered afternoon activity is expected toward the end of the week, with temperatures feeling like 100–105 degrees.