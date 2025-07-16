July 16, 2025: Isolated Storms with High Heat

Our Southern Summer Continues

Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy w/ Pop-Up Storms | High: 95 | SSW 3-8

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 75 | S 1-6

In Depth:

This morning, showers and thunderstorms will develop along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line, but they’ll quickly diminish as we head into late morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds afterward, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s. It'll feel more like 100–101° for much of the afternoon.

Thursday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will start along the Kentucky / Tennessee Stateline pushing southward. Some could produce gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Friday and Saturday, showers and storms become a bit more widespread... Majority of them remain during the afternoon and early evening hours. Keep those summer plans, just stay flexible and weather aware!