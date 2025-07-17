July 17, 2025: Dangerous Heat Returns

Heat Advisory

Forecast:

Thursday: Partly Cloudy w/ Pop-Up Storms | High: 95 | SSW 3-8

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 77 | S 1-6

In Depth:

The heat and humidity continue to take a stronghold across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. With that being said, afternoon temperatures will feel like 100–105 degrees, which meets the criteria for a Heat Advisory. The alert will begin at noon and continue through 7 p.m.

Rain chances remain in the forecast. However, the best time frame will be late afternoon into early evening. Showers and storms will develop along the KY/TN state line and move southward. Some could become strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

Friday through Sunday afternoons, showers and storms will be more scattered in nature. Next week, a drier pattern will return... along with even hotter temperatures!!