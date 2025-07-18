Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
July 18, 2025: Some will have storms, others extreme heat

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Friday, July 18, 2025
Another Unsettled Afternoon 

Forecast:
Thursday: Partly Cloudy w/ Pop-Up Storms | High: 93 | SSW 5
Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 76 | S 5

In Depth

Ready or not, we’re in for another active afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Today brings a better chance for rain across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Not everyone will see rainfall, but if you do, expect heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. There’s also a low-end risk for severe storms, especially for areas along and north of I-40.

Thanks to the increased chances of rain and the cooler air that comes with it, not everyone is under a heat advisory today. However, Calloway, Trigg, Christian, and Todd counties have a slightly lower chance for rain, which means they’ll likely stay hotter. A heat advisory is in effect for those counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with afternoon temps feeling more like 101 to 105 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, expect a warm-up as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s, with slightly lower chances for rain.

