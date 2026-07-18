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July 18, 2026: Heat index between 100-105 degrees expected across the Mid-South this Saturday

Posted

Daily Storm Chances Continue

Forecast:

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early |Low: 73| SW-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 93|W-5

In Depth:

Temperatures across the Mid-South will reach the lower 90s Saturday, but humidity will push the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. There is a 1-in-5 chance for some storms — especially east of I-65 — to reach strong to severe limits, with damaging winds possible.

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Storms that develop also carry a flash flooding concern, as heavy rain is expected to fall in a short period of time.

For those heading to First Horizon Park for the Sounds game Saturday evening, a spotty storm is possible early, but storm chances are expected to diminish after sunset.

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