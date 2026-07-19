July 19, 2026: Spotty storms Sunday, could impact Music City Grand Prix

Daily Storm Chances Continue

Forecast:

Today: Humid w/ Spotty Showers & T-Storms | High: 93 | WNW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Patchy Fog Likely | Low: 73 | WSW-5

Monday: Humid w/ Spotty Showers & T-Storms | High: 93 | SW 5-10

In-Depth:

Seasonal temperatures and high humidity are in the forecast Sunday, along with the chance for spotty to scattered thunderstorms across the area. South of I-65, there is a 1 in 5 chance for a strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging winds. The chance is low and is not expected to be widespread.

WTVF

Anyone who sees a shower or storm Sunday can expect heavy downpours similar to recent days.

WTVF

WTVF

The summertime storms could also impact the Music City Grand Prix Sunday afternoon. Anyone heading to the race should bring a poncho.