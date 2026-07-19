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July 19, 2026: Spotty storms Sunday, could impact Music City Grand Prix

Posted

Daily Storm Chances Continue

Forecast:

Today: Humid w/ Spotty Showers & T-Storms | High: 93 | WNW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Patchy Fog Likely | Low: 73 | WSW-5

Monday: Humid w/ Spotty Showers & T-Storms | High: 93 | SW 5-10

In-Depth:

Seasonal temperatures and high humidity are in the forecast Sunday, along with the chance for spotty to scattered thunderstorms across the area. South of I-65, there is a 1 in 5 chance for a strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging winds. The chance is low and is not expected to be widespread.

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Anyone who sees a shower or storm Sunday can expect heavy downpours similar to recent days.

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The summertime storms could also impact the Music City Grand Prix Sunday afternoon. Anyone heading to the race should bring a poncho.

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