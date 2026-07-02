July 2, 2026: Intense Heat Continues Through Friday with Storm Possibilities

Extreme Heat Warning Until Friday for the Mid-State & Kentucky

Heat Advisory for the Cumberland Plateau

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, 40% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 98, Heat Index: 105-112|NE-5

Tonight: Warm & Muggy |Low: 78| Light

In Depth:

The persistent high-pressure heat dome will continue to influence the weather across the eastern United States. Expect afternoon temperatures to climb back into the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices reaching between 105 and over 113 degrees. Due to these extreme conditions, heat alerts remain in place for the area through at least Friday evening.

As the high-pressure system shifts eastward, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoons and evenings. Some storms could become strong or severe, with primary risks including damaging winds and heavy downpours. Once the sun sets, any precipitation usually subsides for the night.

Rain chances remain limited through the holiday weekend, and "feels-like" temperatures will stay between 100 and 1056 degrees. Next week, temperatures are anticipated to return to typical seasonal levels, around 90 degrees... However, the heat index will still feel like the triple digits at times.