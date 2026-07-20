July 20, 2026: Heat Advisory Today-Tues, Storm 5 Alert Tuesday afternoon & night

Heat Advisory from 10am Today to 8pm Tuesday

Storm 5 Alert Tuesday Afternoon-Night

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 93, Heat Index: 105-109| SW-5

Tonight: Warm & Muggy, Few Early Evening Showers & Storms |Low: 76|

SW-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Higher Chance Tue. Evening & Night |High: 95, Heat Index: 105-111| SW 5-10

In Depth:

Intense heat returns for the start of the week. With high humidity levels in place, most of the area will be under a Heat Advisory today until Tuesday evening. Heat Index values will range from 105-112 degrees.

There is a cold front on the way tomorrow, and that will bring area rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. That has prompted a Storm 5 Alert from Tuesday afternoon into the early morning hours of Wednesday.